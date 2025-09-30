Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hot Boy Turk will be setting fire to the pockets of promoters from the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary tour in a newly filed lawsuit.

After being abruptly booted from the tour, Turk says this breached his contract. Hot Boy rapper explains that he signed for $400,000 to appear on tour. He was cut off unexpectedly from the tour in July after he refused to accept a pay cut that was not mentioned in the original contract.

He filed his suit in Broward County, Florida, against Artist by Artist Agency LLC (ABA) and Dope Shows Inc, for over the amount of $300,000. According to legal documents, Turk initially signed for $400,000 after he was cut from the tour because of the reported “security concerns” that spewed from a beef with fellow Hot Boy member BG.

The New Orleans legend believed he was cut because he didn’t accept the pay cut that was offered by ABA and Dope Shows. They utilized the well-known beef he had with fellow rapper Hot Boy BG to fabricate the true reason. Turk also mentioned how other fellow members, such as BG, and Juvenile, were not cut from the tour, only him. In addition, Turk also alleges that BG took the pay reduction, so he was not asked to leave the tour.

He pointed out that the reasoning behind pursuing his case against the tour’s promoters was justified. Turk is demanding a payout from both promoting agencies to cover the outstanding balance of $340K from the contract breach. He is also seeking additional damages for using his name to spike and increase sales even after he left the tour. ABA and Dope Shows have not come forward with a statement regarding this suit.

Turk Plans To Sue After Getting The Boot Off Cash Money Anniversary Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com