Prosecutors Seek 11 Years Behind Bars For Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted on prostitution across state line charges earlier this year, evading the more extreme charges in his case.

Published on September 30, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted back in July on charges related to orchestrating interstate prostitution, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars. Prosecutors in the matter are seeking an 11-year sentence for Sean “Diddy” Combs, just as his defense team recently pitched a release from detention.

The Associated Press reports that with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing hearing taking place this Friday (October 3), prosecutors are positioning themselves to seek 11 years behind bars for the mogul.

Combs, 55, evaded the more serious charges in his high-stakes sex trafficking matter, which has deeply affected his public image, business holdings, and connections with the wider entertainment industry.

Prosecutors went to the judge asking for the 11 years, using the account of one of Diddy’s unnamed accusers who says they’re in fear of Combs being freed from prison.

“His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear,” the prosecution wrote to the judge on Tuesday (September 30).

Combs has been in detention since September of last year and is housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

