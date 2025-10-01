Listen Live
Entertainment

KevOnStage Inks Original Programming Partnership With Fuse+

KevOnStage and Fuse Media's new venture will bring the comedian, author and podcast host's original programming to the streaming service.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET+ "Churchy" Los Angeles Premiere

KevOnStage, who has been building his production company on the back of his popular social media posts, stand-up comedy tours, and best-selling books, can now include another venture to his growing list of responsibilities. In a new report, it was revealed that KevOnStage partnered with Fuse Media and will bring original programming to the Fuse+ streaming network.

As exclusively reported by Variety, KevOnStage, 42, and Fuse Media’s new partnership will bring a variety of established and developing titles to the Fuse+ platform, which includes Coming to the Stage, Crafts & Cocktails, Black Card Off Layaway, A Workplace Comedy, Black People Don’t Do Improv, That’s Cap, and What’s Good?!

KevOnStage, real name Kevin Fredricks, currently hosts the Here’s The Thing podcast with co-host and actor Angel Laketa Moore and producer Josh Gonzales. Fredricks’ supporters, collectively known as the “Stage Krew,” have passionately supported many of his past television ventures, such as BET+‘s Churchy sitcom and the improv sketch show, The Hospital.

In a pair of statements, KevOnStage and Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero both detailed their excitement regarding their new partnership.

“We’re in a moment where creators aren’t just making content, we’re building movements. Partnering with Fuse Media I get to do what I love, create, laugh, and share stories that matter, with a company that’s just as passionate about culture as I am,” Fredericks shared in a statement. “This isn’t just a deal; it’s a chance to expand what entertainment looks like and who gets to shape it. We’re making something bigger than content; we’re making impact.”

Roggero added, “With a voice that’s funny, unfiltered, and deeply relatable, KevOnStage embodies the next generation of creator-driven entertainment. This partnership reflects the broader shift we’re seeing in the industry—where authentic creators aren’t just talent, they’re cultural leaders redefining what audiences want and where they want it.”

Fredricks will also platform past collaborators, such as Tony Baker, Tahir Moore, Tim Chantarangsu, and Tye Tribbet. Fredricks’ previous producer credits include Will Smith’s WFH: Will From Home, Keep Your Distance, and Dustin Nickerson: Overwhelmed, among other titles.

Fuse+ subscribers now have access to the KevOnStage slate of content, starting on October 1.

View the announcement trailer below.

Photo: Robin L Marshall / Getty

KevOnStage Inks Original Programming Partnership With Fuse+  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Cleared in Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Jury Finds No Liability

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

7 Items
Entertainment

Songs For Assata: How Assata Shakur Influenced Hip-Hop

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close