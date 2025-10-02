Listen Live
NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Assault After Beating Up Show Employee

NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Assault After Beating Up An Elderly Man

The NBA YoungBoy fan who put his hands on an employee has now been charged with felony assault.

Published on October 2, 2025

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The NBA YoungBoy fan who put his hands on an employee has now been charged with felony assault.

The teen went viral online after an employee at the T-Mobile Center asked him to return to his assigned seat, and he decided to start swinging. According to TMZ, the Kansas City Court administrator made a statement regarding the assault: “The teenager is now charged in connection with the attack of a T-Mobile Center employee during an NBA YoungBoy concert last week.”

An employee from the T-Mobile Center made a statement saying, “Accountability is important. It’s kind of sad things got to this point.” The VP of Sales and Marketing for the stadium also spoke on the assault, “The safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority. Safety protocols are reviewed for every event, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter.”

YoungBoy has been receiving positive feedback across most of the cities he has hit on his MASA Tour. Ironically, at this very stop in Kansas City, he received a proclamation for his “Stop The Violence” movement. Top has not made a statement regarding the fan assaulting the T-Mobile Center employee during his show.

This is YB’s first tour in almost 5 years, and he has made an effort to stay out the way himself. Even OG of all OG’s, Birdman, has been on tour with him, making sure he doesn’t mess up the bag. DJ Akademiks recently ran into Baby at one of the stops on the MASA Tour, and he told him how Top is special, “I think this boy the one, I’m here to make sure he don’t f*ck up the money”

NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Assault After Beating Up An Elderly Man  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

