Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Audio

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio

Latto also caught a stray.

Published on October 2, 2025

Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out
Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Don’t let the fame fool you, Cardi B is still with all the smoke. She was caught threatening to knock out Ice Spice in leaked phone call audio.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per Complex, Cardi B was talking super greasy about fellow Bronx native Ice Spice. This week, audio leaked from a phone call she had with the “Munch” rapper’s manager James Rosemond Jr. While not immediately confirmed, she is heard snapping on the executive over her one-time beef with Ice Spice. “I’mma show y’all, I’m not Latto,” she is heard saying. “I’mma beat her the f*** up. I’mma knock her the f*** out. All y’all. I’mma beat her ass. I’mma get Riot beat up by my n***as. Y’all gonna see what the f*** is up. Y’all think I’m f*cking p***y ass Latto?”

Later on the call, the person who is believed to be Cardi B requests that Ice Spice be put on the phone, but she does not jump on. “I’ll beat you the f*** up, all y’all,” Cardi said. “I’mma beat her ass. I’mma beat her. Any red carpet, any f***ing show I see her, any f***ing event. I’mma f***ing beat her. I’mma go in that mouth. I’m going in that mouth. I told y’all before I don’t have a problem with her.”

As per Bossip, the clip soon went viral, prompting Bardi to address it on X, formerly Twitter. “I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag,” she wrote. Cardi went on to accuse Ice Spice’s manager of leaking the call and using it as a setup for Ice’s new song “Baddie Baddie.”

Neither Ice Spice nor Latto has yet to respond to the audio. You can hear the phone call below.

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

