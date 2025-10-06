Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

Days after MAGA country collectively blew a gasket at the news that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny would be taking center stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, the “Ojitos Lindo” singer hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live this past weekend, and naturally, poked a little fun with the “outrage” that he unintentionally provoked just by being famous in 2025.

In the opening monologue of the show, Bad Bunny reminded everyone that he was indeed going to be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show come Feb. 8, 2026, and proceeded to mock Fox News’ criticism of him by chopping up some of the segments from their political talking heads, such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president,” the combined clip said.

Seemingly taking the comedic high road in this situation, Bad Bunny got real with it for a minute and went on to thank everyone for their continued love and continued support and in Spanish said, “Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Knowing that much of MAGA country didn’t understand a word he said (which is their beef with him being the entertainment at the Super Bowl), Bad Bunny bluntly stated, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

You just know that pissed his haters off even more.

While more people are excited about Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl than not, his selection has drawn the ire of this Trump administration as they’ve threatened to deploy ICE at the Super Bowl. They’re just positive that illegal immigrants will be in attendance as they’re apparently drawn to Bad Bunny like a moth to the flame.

With some on the far-right even calling on Donald Trump to sign an presidential executive order calling for Bad Bunny to be replaced by the Christian band, Creed (SMFH), the next few months will be interesting. MAGA’s anger and outrage will only grow as we get closer to the big game.

Truth be told, Donald Trump may actually try to do something as asinine as actually signing some kind of executive order barring the NFL from allowing Bad Bunny to perform or threatening to slap tariffs on them or something.

What did y’all think about Bad Bunny’s SNL monologue this past Saturday night? Peep it below and sound off in the comments section.

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue was originally published on hiphopwired.com