From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

DeVon Franklin recently joined The Morning Hustle to discuss his latest film, his dynamic career, and his personal journey of growth and love.

Published on October 6, 2025

DeVon Franklin The Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

DeVon Franklin recently joined The Morning Hustle to discuss his latest film, his dynamic career, and his personal journey of growth and love. The producer, author, and motivational speaker shared powerful insights, offering an inspiring look into his world.

A major highlight of the conversation was his new Netflix movie, Ruth & Boaz, a modern retelling of the biblical love story. Franklin explained his motivation for the film, noting the lack of great love stories centered on people of color in recent years. He wanted to bring a story of chivalry, service, and authentic love to the screen. The film is the first of a three-picture, faith-based deal with Netflix, created in a powerful partnership with Tyler Perry. Franklin described Perry not just as a partner but as a mentor, comparing him to Mr. Miyagi. Perry encouraged him to take full authority over the project, creating a supportive environment that allowed Franklin’s vision to shine.

Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening
DeVon Franklin attends the Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

RELATED CONTENT: DeVon Franklin Debuts One-Man Show in NYC

The casting was a key element, with Serayah and Tyler Lepley bringing a unique chemistry to the lead roles, and the legendary Phylicia Rashad playing Naomi. Franklin shared how Rashad’s presence elevated the entire set, reminding everyone of her iconic status. The soundtrack, featuring a new song from Babyface and even a prayer track from Franklin himself, is now available for streaming.

On a personal note, Franklin opened up about his own journey with love and relationships. He spoke about the importance of “doing the work” on yourself first, which makes the work in a relationship more manageable and fulfilling. He emphasized that personal growth comes from processing your feelings through therapy, prayer, or journaling. Franklin shared that his own evolving love life paralleled the development of the Ruth & Boaz script, allowing him to pour his authentic experiences into the film. His reflections on compassion and allowing people the grace to navigate their own journeys resonated deeply, providing a message of hope and understanding for all.

RELATED CONTENT: DeVon Franklin Talks ‘It Takes A Woman’ & ‘Kingdom Business’

SEE ALSO: First Look At ‘The Forge,’ New Faith-Based Movie Starring Aspen Kennedy & Priscilla Shirer

