LHHATL Clip: 24Hrs, Scrappy & Zane Chaotically Crash Out Over An Affair Rumor—‘Don’t Put Your Hands On Me!’

We’ve got a clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of #LHHATL, featuring 24Hrs, Scrappy, and Lil Zane chaotically crashing out in Puerto Rico.

As previously reported, this season of #LHHATL features unforgettable storylines that continue to take shape as the season progresses.

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative. Saucy Santana is exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance. Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after. Rasheeda and Kirk work to restore harmony in the Frost family, but power struggles threaten their progress. With new rumors swirling around Scrappy, his tumultuous personal life spills into the public eye, including a new crisis involving Momma Dee. Bambi emerges as a formidable force, as she navigates a delicate truce with her former foes & ex-husband Scrappy, but is tested as new bombs drop and loyalties are broken. Lil Zane and Ashley Conley tackle new family pressures as their marriage hangs on a lifeline. Yandy and Mendeecees begin to question their priorities and friendships as they desperately try to move on from the explosive allegations that shattered their public image last season. Joc and Kendra reverse roles this season when Joc’s karmic jealousy comes to a head and threatens to push his and Kendra’s marriage to the brink. Latin recording artist International Nova and his wife Cristina bring passion, ambition, and fresh perspectives to the cast.

The powerhouse cast features Amy Luciani, Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, ZellSwag, and newcomers Latin recording artist International Nova and his wife, Cristina Nova.

#LHHATL Exclusive Clip

In a clip from tomorrow’s new episode, we see the aftermath of Momma Dee’s accusation that Salma Slims is cheating on 24HRs.

Momma Dee alleged that the rapper’s wife was intimate with Sierra’s brother-in-law, and 24Hrs is still reeling.

The DJ is particularly pissed that his friends Scrappy and Zane didn’t bring the rumor to him directly and instead let Momma Dee bring it up in front of the group.

“Did you know?” he asks Scrappy, who swiftly says no. Zane also denies knowing, but then says he saw texts about the rumored affair.

Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

“If you seen it, why the f*** you ain’t say s***?” asks 24Hrs.

Zane says he wasn’t trying to ruin his friend’s anniversary and adds;

“I’ve been trying to pull you to the side for a minute, trying to figure out how to tell you this, bro.” Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

24 isn’t buying it and tells Zane to just “get it out” and put his cards on the table.

Things then spiral from there with Scrappy alleging that 24 thinks his marriage “doesn’t count,” and as emotions run high, he pushes Zane away.

Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

“Don’t put your hands on me, dawg,” says Zane before Scrappy does exactly that and security intervenes. Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

This. Is. A. Mess.

Take a look below!

LHHATL is all-new TUESDAYS at 8 p.m. on MTV!

The post #LHHATL Clip: 24Hrs, Scrappy & Zane Chaotically Crash Out Over An Affair Rumor—‘Don’t Put Your Hands On Me!’ appeared first on Bossip.

#LHHATL Clip: 24Hrs, Scrappy & Zane Chaotically Crash Out Over An Affair Rumor—‘Don’t Put Your Hands On Me!’ was originally published on bossip.com