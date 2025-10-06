Listen Live
Pop Culture

Lionel Richie Confirms Michael Jackson Was Not "Smelly"

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor

The current American Idol judge further explained that Jackson's nickname was a product of the ridiculousness he experienced as a direct result of his fame. 

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lionel Richie Confirms Michael Jackson Was Not "Smelly"
Lester Cohen / Michael Jackson / Lionel Richie

Living legend Lionel Richie stopped by the Joe Rogan podcast and used his time to debunk long-standing rumors about his relationship with the late Michael Jackson.

The Grammy Award-winning artist explained why Michael Jackson was given the nickname of “smelly,” while speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Richie decided to debunk a theory that outlets like People ran with after reading his memoir, Truly, that the “All Night Long” singer was clowing the King of Pop’s body odor. 

Speaking to Rogan, Richie said that was not the case. 

“Everybody thought I was saying Michael smelled,” Richie explained. “No—that was Quincy [Jones] ‘s nickname for him. ‘Here comes Smelly.'”

The current American Idol judge further explained that Jackson’s nickname was a product of the ridiculousness he experienced as a direct result of his fame. 

According to Richie, Jackson’s clothes kept disappearing, with people treating them like they were collectibles. 

“Imagine sending your clothes out and only getting half of them back—the other half are souvenirs,” Richie told Rogan. “So he’d wear a pair of jeans until they tried to run away from him.”

He also shared a story about how Jackson would often show up wearing shoes two sizes too big, simply because he didn’t want to be rude to the person who had given them to him by turning them down.

“Michael, you could’ve gotten them in the right size,” Richie recalled telling Jackson. The Thriller crafter’s response: “I didn’t want to embarrass the guy.”

“Every time he put on underwear, it was new—because the old ones never came back,” Richie said, laughing while sharing the story.

Well, it’s good to know that Michael Jackson doesn’t stink. Richie’s memoir, Truly, is now available.

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Entertainment

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close