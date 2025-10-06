RHOP Premiere Pettiness: Gizelle & Ashley Double Down On Allegations That Stacey Paid Her Ex, Allege Actress Revealed Receipts

#RHOP: Gizelle & Ashley Still Think Stacey Paid Her Ex
The Real Housewives of Potomac are back, and in season 10, they’re wasting no time with the premiere pettiness. After hoping that Karen Huger was put in the “elderly” section of jail, Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby dove headfirst into allegations that an actress revealed receipts “proving” that fellow housewife Stacey Rusch paid her ex to be her boyfriend.
According to the duo, the unnamed “famous actress” had a messy moment at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, showing them legal documents claiming that Stacey’s rumored boyfriend, TJ, was planning to sue her for “not executing on their Season 9 payment agreement” that included 50% of her #RHOP checks. The alleged paperwork came after TJ alleged at the season 9 reunion that he was under contract with the housewife and she owed him money, something Stacey vehemently denied.
Before that alleged actress tea dropped, Stacey told a much different story to the ladies at Gizelle’s house.
“He wanted to come on TV and say, ‘Oh my god, I lied.’ This is awful,” Stacey insisted, saying TJ felt “remorseful” for his accusations.
The other women weren’t buying it, however, especially Gizelle, Ashley, and Keairna Stewart, who grilled Stacey before the former QVC host got up and left.
“You’re a liar, and I called it out,” said Keairna.
After Stacey walked out, the drama continued with Gizelle mentioning the story about the actress’s alleged receipts.
“I saw the paperwork with my own eyes,” Gizelle said later on Watch What Happens Live, doubling down on her claim. “I read it!”
Ashley & Stacey Face Off Over Bought Boyfriend Rumors
Meanwhile, Ashley, newly divorced and ready to celebrate her independence with her “Second Bloom Ball,” decided to confront Stacey directly. What began as a calm shopping date spiraled when Ashley asked about the TJ rumors. Stacey tried to brush it off:
“Do you want to know the truth, Ashley? I have forgiven TJ. He has gone on with his life, and I’m in a completely new space.”
That “new space,” of course, is back with her ex-husband Thiemo. Ashley wasn’t convinced, however, saying she couldn’t find any public record of Stacey’s divorce–alleging that she “lied” about that too.
Dr. Wendy Osefo & Keiarna Stewart Have A Tense Moment At The “Second Bloom Ball”
While at the “Second Bloom Ball,” Dr. Wendy Osefo and Keiarna Stewart’s friendship surprisingly started to crack. Their conflict began when Keiarna accused Wendy of being “phony”, acting one way on the phone and another in person, pointing to a recent event as an example.
“Wendy, you have this thing that you do in our friendship that’s phony,” Keiarna said. “The energy that you and I have when we talk on the phone is not the energy that you meet me with when I see you outside.”
When Keiarna claimed Wendy failed to acknowledge her at an event where Wendy was speaking, Wendy shot back,
“But I’m on the stage, you would want me to, as I’m speaking, stop what I’m doing and wave?”
In her confessional, Wendy made it clear she thought the whole thing was ridiculous:
“Girl, this is what’s getting you upset? I didn’t acknowledge you while I was on stage? The energy I’m usually met with is, ‘I’m so proud of you. Congratulations.’ Isn’t that what friends do when they see you accomplish something, instead of turning their accomplishment into their moment?”
Ashley & Stacey Face Off At The “Second Bloom Ball”
At the “Second Bloom Ball”, Ashley got her big Cinderella moment, descending a staircase in full glam, before turning the fairy tale into a full-blown confrontation. “
Something smells fishy with you, but still, I move past it,” Ashley told Stacey, moments after accusing her of having bad breath, something Gizelle Bryant and newbie Angel Massie corroborated. The tension quickly exploded.
“You are a full-grown woman who came into this group and misrepresented yourself,” Ashley said while pointing her finger in Stacey’s face.
“You are the devil!” Stacey fired back.
Season 10 might have just started, but the mess is already in midseason form.
Did YOU watch the #RHOP season 10 premiere??? What do YOU think about what went down???
