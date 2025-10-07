Debt Jam Records: Dame Dash Says Jay-Z “Doesn’t Look Out For Nobody”

It seems Dame Dash will not be stepping down from his soapbox anytime soon. He now says Jay-Z “doesn’t look out for nobody.”

As spotted on Complex, Dame Dash continues to speak his mind on interviews. This time, he sat down with Cam Capone News. During the sitdown, the former Cake-A-Holic was asked about Memphis Bleek’s recent interview on Drink Champs. The Brooklyn talent revealed that even though he has known Jay-Z for decades that HOV does not give handouts and he had to work for his share of the Roc Nation pie. “Homeboy is cold. He doesn’t look out for nobody,” Dame said of Jay-Z. “Bleek is still so loyal because he understands he still gets a lot of opportunities from him. He just not going to enable him. So, I respect that.”

To no surprise the America Nu network founder took this opportunity to take a shot at Bleek. “But, you know, for me, he also said something like […] he said some slick shit about me, but I didn’t be offended. His perspective is different from mine. No man’s hand is feeding me. I’m not biting or putting no fingers in my mouth. Pause. I’m the man whose hand they bite.”

Dame Dash also addressed the criticism he received from his very memorable but chaotic interview with The Breakfast Club last month. “They just keep f***ing with me… for like the last 10 years discrediting everything that I do. Why do y’all want me to look broke so bad?” he added. “Everybody likes to talk about me. I really don’t mind. And I’m flattered. As long as I’m in the algorithm, I’m good. ‘Cause you know, again, I want people to think I’m weak. I really do.”

While all signs may point to him financially struggling, he says otherwise. “Y’all be seeing my life. It’s so much better than yours. So, how could you keep feeling sorry for me? And that’s what I don’t understand. People will see me live better than them by 10, 20, and still feel sorry for me, but they live in a little ass apartment that’s rented, you know? Like they live terrible. They work every day. But I’m sitting here relaxing with my family [in my] office, doing things that are creative.”

You can see Dame Dash talk Jay-Z, his level of broke and more below.

Debt Jam Records: Dame Dash Says Jay-Z “Doesn’t Look Out For Nobody” was originally published on hiphopwired.com