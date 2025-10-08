Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto Clears The Air If She Was Sneak Dissing Cardi B

Big Mama makes it very clear, she comes in peace.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Big Mama makes it very clear, she comes in peace.

During Latto’s set at the Force Festival in Japan, she remixed some of her lyrics on “Put It On Da Floor.” On the chorus, the Clayco Rapper did some improv adlibs, saying, “p*ssy,” and trolls online were saying it was a shot at Cardi B. After a leaked scream battle between Cardi and Ice Spice’s manager, Latto’s name was mentioned multiple times. Where the Bodak Yellow rapper called her “p*ssy” for making peace with Ice Spice, and she is with all the smoke.

Responding with some adlibs already sounded like a stretch, and Latto commented under the blog’s video, who tried to stir the pot, denying that she sneak dissed anyone, “Well, no”. Shutting down that narrative expeditiously.

Others claimed she was just using her alleged boo, 21 Savage’s favorite adlib, “p*ssy”. There is not one Big 4L song in the world without the famous “p*ssy” adlibs.

During that same festival, Big Latto performed at there were more rumors. Surprise right? People online were speculating whether she was expecting her own little Georgia Peach. The online detectives claimed that she looked like she may have been expecting a baby and they ran with the story. As always, you know Latto cleared up any rumors around her name.

On her Japan recap dump on IG, her caption answered any claims that she is pregnant, “I ate tew much wagyu & ramen”

Latto Clears The Air If She Was Sneak Dissing Cardi B  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
CultureCon 2025

We Good? Joey Bada$$ Cancels 'Dark Aura Tour' 2 Weeks Before Kickoff

Hip-Hop Wired
Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close