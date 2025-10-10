Listen Live
Report: Spoelstra to Succeed Kerr as Team USA Head Coach

Mike Krzyzewski and Gregg Popovich reportedly skipped Team USA’s upcoming coaching cycle, paving way for Spoelstra.

Published on October 10, 2025

San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

ESPN reports that sources say Erik Spoelstra will take over as head coach of Team USA basketball. Steve Kerr will no longer fill the role. Legendary coaches Gregg Popovich and Mike Krzyzewski have both opted out of the next Olympic cycle.

The change marks a major shift from consensus coaching teams of past decades. Spoelstra brings extensive NBA experience, including championship success with Miami. He commands respect among players and executives.

Kerr’s departure leaves questions about how Team USA will adapt in international play. Spoelstra must blend NBA roles, national team prep, and differences in FIBA rules. But insiders say USA Basketball values his energy, culture, and modern mindset.

The next Olympic cycle arrives quickly, and Spoelstra will have to earn trust right away. Fans will watch closely, especially as speculation grows over who else will join his coaching staff.

