Tim Westwood Hit With 15 Charges For Rape & Sexual Assault

British host and DJ, Tim Westwood, has found himself in some deep trouble.

Published on October 10, 2025

Wireless Festival 2019
Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

British host and DJ, Tim Westwood, has found himself in some deep trouble.

According to XXL, the host of Tim Westwood TV has been hit with 15 counts of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. The Mero Police Service Detective Superintendent made an official statement, “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support. Our investigation remains open, and we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us.”

This is not the first time Westwood has been accused of serious allegations. According to BBC News back in 2022, 18 women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment, which he denied to be true. In that same year, the DJ resigned from his show on Capital Xtra after 9 years.

During his time as an interview host, “Tim Westwood TV” would have almost every legendary Hip-Hop artist make an appearance. Legends like Lil Wayne, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, & more. Despite the serious trouble he is in, Tim Westwood TV’s YouTube channel has still been active with a recent upload from October 8th, 2025.

Tim Westwood Hit With 15 Charges For Rape & Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

