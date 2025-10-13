Listen Live
Georgia's Top High Schools Shine in Niche's Latest Rankings

Georgia's Top High Schools Shine in Niche's Latest Rankings

Published on October 13, 2025

School bus stop sign
A new study from education data website Niche highlights and ranks some of the best high schools and school districts in the country, including Georgia.

According to the rankings, at least one north Georgia district and one public high school placed in the top 20 nationally.

Buford City Schools shines as the top Georgia school district, ranking no. 16 nationally.

  1. Buford City Schools (No. 16 nationally)
  2. Oconee County Schools (No. 111)
  3. Forsyth County Schools  (No. 209)
  4. Fayette County Public Schools 
  5. City Schools of Decatur 
  6. Bremen City Schools 
  7. Lowndes County Schools 
  8. Cartersville City Schools 
  9. Jefferson City Schools 
  10. Morgan County Charter Schools 

Three districts in core metro Atlanta also placed in the top 20: Cobb County Schools (ranked no. 15 in the state), Gwinnett County Public Schools (No. 18) and Fulton County Schools (no. 19).

Niche also ranked the top public and private high schools in Georgia.

Top 10 Best Georgia Private High Schools

  1. Pace Academy (Atlanta, No. 134 nationally)
  2. Fulton Science Academy Private School (Alpharetta, No. 139)
  3. The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, No. 146)
  4. Atlanta International School (No. 150)
  5. The Paideia School (Atlanta)
  6. The Walker School (Marietta)
  7. Athens Academy
  8. Woodward Academy – College Park
  9. Augusta Preparatory Day School
  10. Pinecrest Academy (Cumming)

Top 10 Best Georgia Public High Schools

  1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (No. 17 nationally)
  2. Alliance Academy for Innovation (Forsyth County, No. 63)
  3. Columbus High School (Muscogee County, No. 88)
  4. Lambert High School (Forsyth County, No. 138)
  5. Northview High School (Fulton County, No. 195)
  6. Chattahoochee High School (Fulton County, No. 196)
  7. Alpharetta High School (Fulton County, No. 198)
  8. Milton High School (Fulton County)
  9. Walton High School (Cobb County)
  10. Buford High School (Buford City Schools)

