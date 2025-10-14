Listen Live
Entertainment

Drake & Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Bday—Peace In The Family?

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Heavy on the denim.

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Drake has been through many ups and downs as of late, but he made sure to make time for his son’s big moment. He and Sophie Brussaux made it happen for Adonis’ 8th birthday.

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per Complex, Drake and Adonis’ mother had another co-parenting glow-up last weekend. On Saturday (Oct. 11), they hosted an over-the-top but age-appropriate extravaganza for their son Adonis. To celebrate his 8th birthday, they curated a private event with a western theme full of wanted posters and other cowboy elements. In a video shared on social media, the two are seen cutting a three-tier cake with fondant cow print and matching cowboy rope. While not much else from the bash was shared online, Drake made sure to shout out his only child via social media. Champagne Papi posted a photograph of Adonis throwing up the six hand gesture just like his old man.

While Drake and Sophie are not together, the two have maintained a very respectful relationship throughout. The two are rumored to have met back in January 2017 when they were spotted together at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam. Months later, she publicly announced she was pregnant with the rapper’s child. Adonis was born Oct. 11, 2017. However, it wasn’t until almost three years later that Drake publicly disclosed to the world that he was a father.

You can see footage from the Adonis’ birthday celebration below.

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CABINET

George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends JD Vance Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Hip-Hop Wired

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Local

Georgia’s Top High Schools Shine in Niche’s Latest Rankings

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close