Atlanta Airport Will NOT Air DHS Shutdown Video

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is joining the growing list of airports refusing to play a video featuring Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem placing blame on the Democratic Party for the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta, the airport said:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport strives to maintain a neutral and welcoming environment for all travelers. In keeping with federal and local airport policies, we will not display the recently-distributed video from DHS on airport controlled media.

The video was intended to be shown at TSA checkpoints, where employees continue to work without pay.

In the video, first obtained by FOX News, Noem reportedly says:

It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.

Airport officials nationwide have refused to air the video for multiple reasons. One such reason is the possible violation of the Hatch Act, which prevents federal employees from using their positions to influence elections or how government programs are administered.

Two dozen major airports confirmed to CNN that are refusing to play the video, including Chicago O’Hare International, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, and LaGuardia Airport.

