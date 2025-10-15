Listen Live
Entertainment

Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The 'Maui Wowie' Trend

Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The ‘Maui Wowie’ Trend

Kid Cudi's "Maui Wowie" is experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to a new TikTok trend.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rock En Seine Festival At Domaine National De Saint Cloud - Day Two
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Kid Cudi’s “Maui Wowie” is experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to a new TikTok trend.

July 17th, 2008, Cudi dropped the song, and 17 years later, it’s back. TikTok users have been hanging on to a street sign by dear life, singing “Maui Wowie.” Gen Z has made dam near anything and everything a trend on social media nowadays. The first user to do the trend was @aaronxbrownn, where he was hanging from a crosswalk sign singing the best part of the song, “Goin’ back to Honolulu just to get that Maui Wowie, that Maui Wowie”.

The Kid named Cudi rapper, grew hip to the trend and was flattered.

Going to socials and thanking his fans for the love, “Thank u to everyone for posting my song and having fun and showing love!!! 17 years old and timeless. Not only did he thank his fans, but he also joined them and hopped up on a streetlight.

Last month, the Cleveland rapper announced he planned on taking a break from music. Dropping a song titled “Once” on his Soundcloud and labeled this his “Goodbye song for now”. Adding more context to his decision, Kid Cudi made a statement, “It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin’ extra sauce here and there. Taking a break, but wanted to leave u with something special and from the heart.

Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The ‘Maui Wowie’ Trend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Local

Georgia’s Top High Schools Shine in Niche’s Latest Rankings

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close