Marvel Updates Fans On Some Of Their Disney+ Shows

While the comic book community still patiently waits for any new information related to Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel continues to remain mum on their next highly anticipated blockbuster film, but they did offer up some news on other exciting projects that are sure to be a hit among fans who still have their Disney+ subscription.

At this past weekend’s New York Comic Con event, Marvel gave fans a few updates for a few projects that they have on the horizon, including Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man (starring the Candyman), VisionQuest, and the second seasons of both X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Promising that both animated series for X-Men and Spider-Man will be returning in 2026, head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Brad Winderbaum teased the Venom symbiote playing a role in the storyline for Spidey, as he said it would feature a “black, oozy substance” that fans may be familiar with.

As for the second season of Daredevil, it seems like the man with no fear may be putting his old band together, as Krysten Ritter made an appearance alongside Charlie Cox, who’s set to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the upcoming season. While that’s all good and fun, if there’s no Luke Cage (Mike Colter), we riot. Iron Fist (Finn Jones) can still kick rocks, though. Just sayin’.

Details about Wonder Man and VisionQuest are still under wraps, but with Wonder Man set to premiere in December of this year and VisionQuest sometime in 2026, the wait shouldn’t be too long to see whether or not these characters will play any role in the upcoming events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Which one of these Marvel shows are you most looking forward to? Are you just going to wait for the Avengers films?

