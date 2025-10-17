Listen Live
Rolling Stone Announces That It Will Join Forces With VIBE

The move was announced on Thursday (October 16), with VIBE's Datwon Thomas named as a strategic advisor during the transitional period.

Published on October 17, 2025

Rolling Stone announced on Thursday (October 16) that it will bring in longtime music publication VIBE to its company in an effort to bolster its coverage of the culture. With the announcement, Rolling Stone has named VIBE‘s Editor-in-Chief, Datwon Thomas, as the Strategic Advisor during the transitional period.

As reported by Billboard, the announcement was explained in detail by Rolling Stone CEO Julian Holguin in a statement, making certain to note that the spirit of VIBE will remain intact as the move takes shape.

“We are thrilled to announce that VIBE is joining forces with Rolling Stone,” said Holguin. “This historic team-up will enable Rolling Stone to level up the publication’s hip-hop and R&B coverage, allowing RS to dive deeper into the culture. As part of this move, Rolling Stone will invest in VIBE across video, podcasts, long-form journalism, social media and experiential opportunities – all areas where Rolling Stone is a market leader. VIBE will continue to power cultural conversations and reestablish itself as a driving force for commentary and reporting. Our goal is to continue the mission VIBE was founded on while leveraging Rolling Stone to amplify its presence across all platforms.”

Datwon Thomas, a veteran journalist, also shared a statement regarding the move.

“Coming back to VIBE in this role is deeply meaningful to me and I am proud to remain connected to such an iconic brand that has been such a big part of my life. The opportunity to help guide VIBE into the next phase of its growth and continued legacy is an honor,” Thomas said.

Both Rolling Stone and VIBE are actively looking to fill positions, according to the report.

