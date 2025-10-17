Listen Live
SMH: NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

During his packed-out show at State Farm Arena, he made a bold statement, bringing Lil Tum on stage with him as he performed, "I Hate YoungBoy."

Published on October 17, 2025

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

NBA YoungBoy has been getting a lot of attention lately around this tour.

Every city he’s been in has been packed out arenas with a bunch of green bandanas. YB has been making a conscious effort to keep the peace and spread positivity. As soon as the tour hit Atlanta, it was like something turned for the Louisiana rapper. During his packed-out show at State Farm Arena, he made a bold statement, bringing Lil Tum on stage with him as he performed, “I Hate YoungBoy.”

Why does any of that matter, you ask?

Lil Tum is a close friend of Quando Rondo and was reportedly the one who shot King Von the night he died. According to Complex, the charges were eventually dropped as they believe the shooting may have been in self-defense to protect himself and Quando. What makes this move of YB bringing him on stage even more foul was doing it at the Atlanta stop. Which is the same city where King Von was killed. SMH

Adding insult to injury, YoungBoy also performed his Lil Durk diss track, “I Hate YoungBoy,” while Lil Tum was on stage beside him. Fans online believe he did it to taunt Durk and OTF, given their long-standing beef. Shortly after, Day 2 of the Atlanta stop was canceled. 

On the music side, Top hasn’t slowed down while on tour. He recently appeared on Mellow Rackz new single, “What You Is.”

