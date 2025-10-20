Listen Live
Gee Scott Says He Doesn't Want Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

The Bad Bunny backlash continues to grow in places you wouldn't expect but wouldn't be surprised about either...

Published on October 20, 2025

As of press time Bad Bunny is still scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. While MAGA country continues to call for a replacement of the Puerto Rican superstar, it seems like they’re getting some support from the host of KIRO Newsradio, Gee Scott.

Gee Scott, who also was no fan of Kendrick Lamar’s superb Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, went on The Gee and Ursula Show and actually said he’d like to see someone else take on halftime duties as he won’t “understand” what Bad Bunny is saying on stage the same way he didn’t understand what Kendrick Lamar did with his show.

Now that Bad Bunny is set to take on the big stage this coming February, Scott doesn’t like that choice much either and made no bones about it on his program.

During a recent radio segment, Scott revealed that he agreed with conservatives and MAGA country over their disdain for Bad Bunny.

“My daughter loves Bad Bunny, a lot of people do, but I am actually on the side of the Conservatives and whoever out there,” Gee said. “In 2020, it was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, 2021 was The Weeknd, and in 2022 it was Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Eminem. People are thinking, ‘Can we get something for us next time?’ Then you gave them Kendrick Lamar last year, and they pushed the limits.

“I’m not saying George Strait, but Jay Z, who makes the decision, can you give us something? Give some love,” Gee continued. “You’re going to hit me with Kendrick Lamar last year, and I didn’t understand that. Then you hit me with Bad Bunny, I’m not going to understand that either.”

Well, given the current state of America, there’s always a chance that he and MAGA country may get their wish as we have a vindictive orange overlord sitting in the White House who just may issue an executive order banning Bad Bunny from doing the Super Bowl. It really is that crazy in this timeline y’all voted us into.

Then again, Gee Scott and others can always enjoy the Turning Point USA counter-halftime show to the Super Bowl that’ll allegedly headlined by “superstars” like Kid Rock and Lara Trump.

Decisions decisions.

What do y’all think about Gee Scott not feeling Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl after saying he didn’t like Kendrick Lamar either? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

