Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Katt Williams hilariously roasts Donald Trump for his comments on the "president of Puerto Rico" during a comedy set.

Published on October 22, 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Katt Williams is known for his sharp tongue and fearless comedy, and he brought all of that energy to the stage during the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage. The legendary comedian delivered a standout set, taking aim at political figures with his signature wit, leaving the audience in stitches.

One of the night’s biggest highlights was Williams’ take on a recent gaffe by Donald Trump. The comedian zeroed in on a statement where Trump mentioned speaking with the “president of Puerto Rico” and the “president of the Virgin Islands.”

With perfect comedic timing, Williams paused before delivering the punchline that had the crowd roaring. He pointed out the obvious flaw in the statement: the United States president is, in fact, the president of both U.S. territories.

“Sir, you are the president of Puerto Rico and you are also the president of the Virgin Islands,” Williams declared, impersonating a concerned advisor. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause, fully captivated by his masterful delivery.

He then posed the million-dollar question that sealed the bit: “So the question is, who the f— was you talking to?”

The moment was a classic Katt Williams takedown—blending sharp political observation with undeniable humor. On a cruise dedicated to celebrating community and good times, Williams proved once again why he remains a comedic icon, using his platform to entertain and make the people laugh discussing whats going on in the country.

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

