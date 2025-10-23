Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been held for over 13 months at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-DIDDY

Sean “Diddy Combs is currently serving his prison sentence in one of the nation’s most notorious facilities, and according to a friend, there was a brush of violence for the beleaguered mogul. In a report, it was revealed by a friend of Diddy’s that a fellow inmate pressed a knife to his throat after sneaking into his cell.

As exclusively reported by The Daily Mail, Diddy, who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, was approached by the inmate who fashioned a makeshift knife and held it against Combs’ throat, according to his best friend, Charlucci Finney.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney told the outlet. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

Finney continued, “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.”

Attorneys for Combs have attempted to have their client moved out of MDC due to the constant threat of violence and harm. They are angling to have Diddy moved to FCI Fort Dix in Hanover Township, N.J. This is a low-security facility where they hope to have Combs serve his 50-month sentence and enter a drug rehab program.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 NBA All-Star Game

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Entertainment

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward – One Song At A Time

Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close