FREE TRADES TRAINING!

Published on October 23, 2025

I read that the future millionaires of this country will be blue collar workers. There’s a lot of talk about AI and the fear that AI will replace people in many positions; but according to Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, electricians, carpenters, and plumbers won’t be one of them. “If you’re an electrician, you’re a plumber, a carpenter—we’re going to need hundreds of thousands of them to build all of these factories,” Huang told Channel 4 News in the U.K. If you want to be a part of the future trades industry Home Depot can help! They are offering FREE trade training for General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Painting, and more. Get details on how you can sign up here

