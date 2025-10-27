Listen Live
The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

Published on October 27, 2025

The Conjuring 4
Source: New Line Cinema / New Line Cinema

Register to win a digital download of THE CONJURING: LAST RITES, plus a pair of tickets to Six Flags Fright Fest courtesy of Hot 107.9!

From New Line Cinema comes the ninth film in the blockbuster franchise, THE CONJURING: LAST RITES. Based on real events, the film delivers another thrilling chapter from real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Experience the case that strikes at the core of Ed and Lorraine’s mission and attacks the very heart of the Warren family. Be there when THE CONJURING: LAST RITES hits theaters and IMAX nationwide on September 5th.

