FREE Family Friendly Halloween Fun!

Published on October 27, 2025

Virginia Highland Candy Crawl – Wednesday, October 29 – 4pm-6pm

Virginia Highland’s shopping district. Costumed kids can visit shops collecting candy!

Chattahoochee Nature Center – Fri Oct 31 – 10:00am to 5:00pm  

Free admission if wearing costume – 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell, GA, 30075

Safe-O-Ween in Acworth – Fri Oct 31 – 3:00pm to 5:00pm

Acworth Police Department 4440 Acworth Industrial Dr. Acworth, GA, 30101

Truck or Treat at The Battery – Fri Oct 31 – 3:00pm to 6:00pm

The Battery Atlanta 755 Battery Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA, 30339

Halloween Trail of Tricks and Treats – Fri Oct 31 – 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Rubes Creek Trail 232 Arnold Mill Rd. Woodstock, GA, 30188

Atlanta Horror in Grant Park: Festival & Haunted Trail – Fri Oct 24 – 4:00pm to 10:30pm

12+ for haunted trail and the cost for that is $19.44 (festival is free) Grant Park 840 Cherokee Ave. Atlanta, GA, 30312

Munchkin Masquerade in Newnan – Fri Oct 31 – 10:00am to 12:00pm

Downtown Newnan 200 Court Square, Newnan, GA, 30263

 

