Join Our Very Own, Reec, for Chick-O-Treat 2025 at Swiney Farms
Join Our Very Own, Reec, for Chick-O-Treat 2025 at Swiney Farms!
Get your costumes ready — it’s time for Chick-O-Treat 2025 at Swiney Farms!
Bring the kids out for a safe, fun-filled evening of candy, costumes, and farm animals. Admission is FREE for the whole family!
📅 Event Details:
- Date: Friday, October 31st, 2025
- Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Location: Swiney Farms
1911 Rocky Branch Rd.
Villa Rica, GA 30180
🐐 Event Highlights:
- Trick-or-treating with our friendly farm animals
- Costume contest with prizes
- Petting zoo featuring goats, bunnies, ponies, and more
- Games, music, and fun activities for all ages
- FREE candy giveaways while supplies last
👻 What to Bring:
- Your best costume
- A candy bag
- Family and friends for a night of farm-style Halloween fun!
Join Our Very Own, Reec, for Chick-O-Treat 2025 at Swiney Farms! was originally published on majicatl.com
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL