Join Our Very Own, Reec, for Chick-O-Treat 2025 at Swiney Farms!

Get your costumes ready — it’s time for Chick-O-Treat 2025 at Swiney Farms!

Bring the kids out for a safe, fun-filled evening of candy, costumes, and farm animals. Admission is FREE for the whole family!

📅 Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 31st, 2025

Friday, October 31st, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Location: Swiney Farms

1911 Rocky Branch Rd.

Villa Rica, GA 30180

🐐 Event Highlights:

Trick-or-treating with our friendly farm animals

Costume contest with prizes

Petting zoo featuring goats, bunnies, ponies, and more

Games, music, and fun activities for all ages

FREE candy giveaways while supplies last

👻 What to Bring:

Your best costume

A candy bag

Family and friends for a night of farm-style Halloween fun!

