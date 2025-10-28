Listen Live
Local

Local Nonprofit To Host "Harvest of Hope"

Local Nonprofit To Host “Harvest of Hope”

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Essential Food Supplies Being Packed by Volunteers
Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

An Atlanta nonprofit is doing its part to help close the gap as millions face the possible loss of SNAP benefits on November 1.

As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, Women’s International Grail will host a “Harvest of Hope” event on November 23 at the YMCA on Campbellton Road. The event, a first for the group, will provide food, winter coats, and critical resources for families in need.

The event looks to serve 500 SNAP recipients and low-income families in the ATL from 8 am to 5 pm.

Available resources will include food, winter clothing, information on financial literacy, job assistance, and family support services.

Women’s International Grail is also accepting volunteers and monetary donations to help with the event. For more details or to contribute, visit the organization’s website, https://wignonprofit.org/harvest-of-hope-2025.

Local Nonprofit To Host “Harvest of Hope” was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

ComplexCon 2025

Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

Hip-Hop Wired
Namesake : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

Hip-Hop Wired
Concert For Diana

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close