Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

An Atlanta nonprofit is doing its part to help close the gap as millions face the possible loss of SNAP benefits on November 1.

As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, Women’s International Grail will host a “Harvest of Hope” event on November 23 at the YMCA on Campbellton Road. The event, a first for the group, will provide food, winter coats, and critical resources for families in need.

The event looks to serve 500 SNAP recipients and low-income families in the ATL from 8 am to 5 pm.

Available resources will include food, winter clothing, information on financial literacy, job assistance, and family support services.

Women’s International Grail is also accepting volunteers and monetary donations to help with the event. For more details or to contribute, visit the organization’s website, https://wignonprofit.org/harvest-of-hope-2025.

Local Nonprofit To Host “Harvest of Hope” was originally published on majicatl.com