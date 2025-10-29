Listen Live
Keri Hilson Returns: New Music, Acting, and Redemption Era

Published on October 29, 2025

Keri Hilson POTC Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

Decatur-native Keri Hilson is back and opening up about her long-awaited return to music, the evolution of her career, and embracing a new chapter of independence and redemption.

After a hiatus that saw her step back from the spotlight, the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter is re-emerging with the final installment of her trilogy project, following the releases of Love, Drama, and Redemption. This new era, as she calls it, is all about “freedom.” For Hilson, that means taking full control of her artistry—from her look and sound to the music she releases. She shared that the “shackles were loosened,” allowing her to present the mature, authentic woman she is today.



Keri, who penned hits for superstars before “Knock You Down” and “Pretty Girl Rock” made her a household name, spoke on the grind of being an independent artist. While it comes with immense responsibility, she says the ability to control her own narrative is worth it.

The industry has changed drastically since her debut. Hilson praised the creative license artists now have through social media but also acknowledged its dark side, noting the rise of negativity in comment sections. To protect her peace, she took a two-year break from all platforms, a move that helped her realize that online hate often comes from a place of hurt.

Now, she’s channeling her experiences into her music. She described the Drama portion of her trilogy as emotionally difficult to create, a testament to the raw vulnerability she pours into her work. Fans can also look forward to seeing more of her on screen, as she continues to nurture her passion for acting, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and loyalty to the team he started with.

Her advice to aspiring artists? “You just can’t stop.” Keri Hilson’s journey is a lesson in perseverance, proving that everyone has an opportunity for redemption. As she puts it, “You’re not going to miss your opportunity.” With new music and a refreshed outlook, Miss Keri Baby is ready for her next act.

Keri Hilson Returns: New Music, Acting, and Redemption Era was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

