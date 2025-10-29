No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Young Bleed, fresh from an appearance with his No Limit Records family in the recent VERZUZ clash with Cash Money Records, was the subject of reports that he unfortunately passed away. After urging from the rapper’s family, it has since been revealed that Young Bleed is currently hospitalized and being held at an ICU.

Young Bleed is still alive and fighting for his life after he was hospitalized earlier in the week for reasons that have not been revealed to the public. On social media, several large accounts began posting memorials in Bleed’s honor, prompting his sister, Tedra Johsnon-Spears, to take to Facebook and ask everyone to take down the news.

HIS WILL BE MY FIRST AND LAST POST, WE ARE RECEIVING A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF CALLS ABOUT MY BIG BROTHER GLENN, TANK, YOUNG BLEED.



IF YOU HAVE NOT CALLED HIS MOTHER PERSONALLY PLEASE DO NOT POST ABOUT HIM



OUR FAMILY ASK THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND HOLD ALL CALLS AND TEXT AT THIS TIME



HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POST

Master P followed up with a post on his Instagram page confirming that Bleed is still alive and asked fans for prayers.

@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love eachother while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv Thanks for all y’all prayers and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door.

Hip-Hop Wired extends its warmest thoughts to the family of Glenn “Young Bleed” Clifton Jr.

