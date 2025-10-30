The Federal SNAP benefits are expected to pause this weekend as the government shutdown continues. Thankfully, the community is showing up for those that are likely to be affected. Atlanta Public Schools has a program that disperses food on the last Monday of each month and the Atlanta Community Food Bank is now activating their crisis response plan.

The food bank plans to use $5 million from its reserves to purchase over six million pounds of food that will be distributed over the next four weeks to families in need. If you or someone you know is in need of food use this interactive map to find a distribution location near you.

ATL Food Bank to Spend $5 Million on Groceries was originally published on majicatl.com