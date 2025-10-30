Listen Live
News

ATL Food Bank to Spend $5 Million on Groceries

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Federal SNAP benefits are expected to pause this weekend as the government shutdown continues. Thankfully, the community is showing up for those that are likely to be affected. Atlanta Public Schools has a program that disperses food on the last Monday of each month and the Atlanta Community Food Bank is now activating their crisis response plan.

The food bank plans to use $5 million from its reserves to purchase over six million pounds of food that will be distributed over the next four weeks to families in need. If you or someone you know is in need of food use this interactive map to find a distribution location near you.

ATL Food Bank to Spend $5 Million on Groceries was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After 'BMF' Was Canceled By Starz

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Cam'Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close