Listen Live
Entertainment

Donald Trump's Granddaughter Dances To Nicki Minaj, Queen Approves

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Dances To Nicki Minaj, Queen Approves

Nicki Minaj is loved worldwide, but seeing Donald Trump's granddaughter as a fan? That’s pretty random.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Nicki Minaj is loved worldwide, but seeing Donald Trump’s granddaughter as a fan? That’s pretty random.

Kai Trump recently was doing a TikTok trend that had the Queens ‘ “Beez In The Trap” song. Trump’s granddaughter, alongside her friend Emma Markin, was rapping their hearts out to Nicki’s chorus. An online user reposted the video on X and tagged Nicki Minaj. This is where the legendary female rapper saw the video. Sending Kai and Emma a heart emoji for supporting the song.

This is not the first time Minaj showed the Trump family love, as she shouted out the president earlier in the month, “Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS. Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to victory. Had Live Nation thinking she knew her sh*t. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes.”

In other news, the Starships rapper has been beefing with Jay-Z, which resulted in her putting new music on ice. She alleged that Hov and Roc Nation have allegedly tried to blackball her. Also adding a jab at Jay’s failed attempt at getting a Casino in NY, “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”.

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Dances To Nicki Minaj, Queen Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Labeled Very Awkward By Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Roda Osman

Roda Osman AKA “Brick Lady” Found Guilty In GoFundMe Scam Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Sona Warrior Awards - Inside

Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump's "IQ Test" On Jasmine Crockett

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Entertainment

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close