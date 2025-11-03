Listen Live
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

No Rush, No Pressure: A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

It seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for A$AP Rocky to drop Don’t Be Dumb. He is in no rush to drop his already delayed project.

As spotted on Rap-Up, A$AP Rocky is still making headlines even though music has not been his primary focus over the last couple of years. Recently, he graced the cover of Perfect magazine, wearing pink foam rollers in his hair, and gave some updates regarding his fourth studio album. The “I Smoked Away My Brain” MC made it clear he is in no rush to release it to simply get a look. “I don’t do all these different endeavors just because I got to be the first at the top of the mountain and plant the flag,” Lord Flacko explained.

At his very core, A$AP lets his creativity guide him, not achieving another milestone in his discography. “I don’t do things to just try and stay relevant or keep my name in the conversation. I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me,” he said.

In September, A$AP Rocky welcomed his third child with Rihanna. Rocki Irish is their first daughter together. You can read his interview with Perfect here.

No Rush, No Pressure: A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Donald Trump's Granddaughter Dances To Nicki Minaj, Queen Approves

Hip-Hop Wired
JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Labeled Very Awkward By Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Entertainment

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Education

Local HBCU’s to Receive $50 Million

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close