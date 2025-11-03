Enter For Your Chance To See “Predator: Badlands”
Get ready for the ultimate hunt! Hot 107.9 wants to give you the opportunity to see the advanced screening of Predator: Badlands — only in theaters November 7.
Don’t miss the action-packed return of one of cinema’s most legendary hunters as a young Predator outcast from his clan finds an unlikely ally on his journey in search of the ultimate adversary. This movie hits theaters this Friday but you can enter to win a pair of passes to see it this Wednesday at an undisclosed location! Enter NOW for your chance to see Predator: Badlands from HOT 107.9!
