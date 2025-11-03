Listen Live
Zohran Mamdani Hits The Club Scene In New York City

Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Hits The Club In NYC, Vibes To “Not Like Us”

Eric Adams wishes his constituents were this happy to see him when he's out partying like he isn't the current struggle mayor of New York City...

Published on November 3, 2025

Zohran Mamdani holds a sunrise press conference
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Zohran Mamdani seems poised to win the 2025 mayoral race in New York City this coming Tuesday (November 4). And while the far-right continue to do what they can to smear his name and character in an effort to tank his campaign, the man is out here living his best pre-election life, as proof from clips that surfaced on social media over the Halloween weekend.

Much to the chagrin of his haters and mayoral competitors Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, Zohran Mamdani hit up the club in New York City this past weekend and showed New Yorkers that he’s very much like us, as he turned up to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” while kicking it in the DJ booth, much to the delight of the New York crowd.

Andrew Cuomo could never.

Keeping the good vibes going, Mamdani took the time out to visit a gay bar and rile up the crowd in attendance there, as he continues to campaign for their vote, which, needless to say, looks like he’ll be getting.

Curtis Sliwa would never.

As Mamdani’s popularity continues to grow amongst New Yorkers, billionaires continue to pour money into trying to stop his ascension in the political arena, as he’s looking to tax the ultra-wealthy once he’s sworn into office. Something that rich people fear more than anything.

Heck, even Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Mamdani is elected the next Mayor of New York (we still can’t believe y’all voted us into this fascist timeline).

Still, it looks like Mamdani has this election in the bag, as New Yorkers want change and a fresh new face that will bring change to the city that actually helps everyday people and not just the top 1%. It also helps that he isn’t in the Epstein files. So there’s that too.

What do y’all think about mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani hitting the club scene this past weekend in NYC? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Hits The Club In NYC, Vibes To “Not Like Us” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

