Andre Dickens Secures 2nd Term as Atlanta Mayor

Published on November 4, 2025

Andre Dickens has decisively won reelection as Atlanta’s mayor, securing a second four-year term without the need for a runoff. The Associated Press called the race just 20 minutes after polls closed, highlighting Dickens’ strong support in the nonpartisan election.

During his first term, Dickens achieved significant milestones, including a 46% reduction in violent crime and progress on his ambitious affordable housing initiative. As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, he pledged to build or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units over two terms, with more than half already completed or under construction. Additionally, his administration focused on infrastructure improvements, such as addressing Atlanta’s aging water systems and preparing the city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by upgrading roads and lighting.

However, Dickens’ tenure has not been without controversy. The proposed public safety training center, dubbed “Cop City” by critics, sparked protests and community backlash, particularly after a demonstrator was killed near the site. Critics also pointed to shortcomings in his handling of a major water main rupture in 2024 and concerns over transparency following the resignation of the city’s inspector general.

Looking ahead, Dickens has outlined plans to expand affordable housing, further reduce crime, and leverage the World Cup to boost Atlanta’s economy. He also faces challenges in mending relationships with progressive activists and addressing calls for improved public transit.

As Dickens embarks on his second term, his ability to build coalitions and deliver on promises will be key to shaping Atlanta’s future.

