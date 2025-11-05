Election Results: PSC Seats Flip, South Fulton Mayor Runoff

Source: Anadolu / Getty Nov. 4 marked an unusual “off-year” election day in Georgia. From a mayor facing legal issues being knocked out of the race to an unusual statewide election to fill two spots on the Public Service Commission, there is a lot to talk about. Here are some of the big takeaways from Election Day:

Democrats Flip Georgia’s Public Service Commission Seats For the first time in two decades, we saw Democrats score a major non-federal state-level victory, as Dr. Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard won two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission, the governing body that oversees energy policies. The Associated Press called the race for the Democrats, who both received 62% of the votes in their respective races. Dr. Johnson, a nonprofit executive from Athens, defeated longtime commissioner Tim Echols (R) to win the seat for District 2. In a statement obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta, Johnson says she plans to “ensure every Georgian has a voice at the table,” pledging to lower costs, modernize the grid, and make energy policy “that works for the people, not just the powerful.” Meanwhile, Hubbard will represent District 3, replacing Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson. The Macon-based engineer pledges to provide greater transparency and oversight of Georgia Power. “Affordability is front and center in voters’ minds,” Hubbard said. “I will work tirelessly to lower utility costs, bring more clean, reliable energy resources to this state, and refocus the Commission’s work on the public interest.” Both Hubbard and Dr. Johnson will serve the remainder of their terms until the seats return to the ballot in 2026.

South Fulton: Controversial Incumbent Ousted As Race Heads to Runoff The city of South Fulton will receive a new mayor…eventually. None of the 9 mayoral candidates secured more than 51% of the votes during Tuesday’s election. That means that the top two vote-getters will participate in a special runoff election on December 2. District 2 councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs received 39% of the votes on Tuesday. She will face off against former councilmember Dr. Mark Baker, who received 19% of the votes. Whoever wins the runoff will officially replace current Mayor Khalid “Kobi” Kamau. Kamau was seeking re-election, but he landed in 6th place with only 4% of the votes. Kamau is currently facing trespassing charges and has been accused of improperly spending $26K in city funds. He has denied all allegations against him.