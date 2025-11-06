Listen Live
'MICHAEL': Jafaar Jackson Looks The Part In Biopic's First Trailer

The King of Pop’s Nephew, Jafaar Jackson, Moonwalks Onto Timelines In First Trailer For ‘MICHAEL”

The trailer doesn't give away much, but we get a glimpse of Michael Jackson becoming the King of Pop through a series of career-defining moments.

Published on November 6, 2025

Lionsgate / Michael

The first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic MICHAEL, detailing the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s rise to stardom and the trials and tribulations in between, has finally arrived.

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jafaar Jackson, totally looks the part in the long-awaited biopic about his late uncle.

The trailer doesn’t give away much, but we get a glimpse of Michael Jackson becoming the King of Pop through a series of career-defining moments, including the “Thriller” music video, the making of the “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough” visual, and recreating his iconic dance moves on stage.

Michael
Lionsgate

We also get a glimpse of Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Kathryn Jackson, and Kendrick Sampson as the late, legendary producer/composer Quincy Jones.

The official synopsis reads:

MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

Rounding out the film’s cast are Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, and Derek Luke. Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain produced the movie, with John Logan handling the script.

The trailer for MICHAEL will run ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. The film is slated to arrive in theaters on April 24, 2026, pending any more delays.

Reactions to the trailer are pouring in; you can see them below.

