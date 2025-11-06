If you are a Peach State Health Plan Member you could receive a grocery card. This one time grocery allowance is for members age 4-18 years old. Proof of wellness exam is required. Families with one to two qualifying children can receive a $50 grocery card, while families with three or more children are able to receive a $75 grocery card. Only one card per household. Find out if you qualify by calling the number on the back of your member ID card. You can also call 1-800-704-1484 Monday through Friday between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

FREE $50 – $75 Grocery Card was originally published on majicatl.com