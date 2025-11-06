Listen Live
Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 120

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 120

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on November 6, 2025

You know what it is!

The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during a busy week dominated by viral Halloween shenanigans, Kayla Nicole seemingly clapping back at ex-boo Travis Kelce and his new boo-turned-fiancée Taylor Swift, Kim K’s messy new Hulu series All’s Fair getting DRAGGED to Hell and back, Jalen Green showing off massive back tattoo of his seasoned boo Draya Michele, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her long-awaited return to the series after surprising hubby Nelly with a star-studded birthday dinner at Lo Kee Atlanta.

According to Page Six, the “Foolish” singer rented out a private room at the trendy Asian fusion spot with a guest list of about 50 of the couple’s closest friends and family.

Industry heavyweights like Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow pulled up to celebrate the “Hot in Herre” hitmaker who was reportedly “so happy, baby” during the entire evening.

This comes after the platinum-selling rapper kicked off his birthday festivities with a buzzy ’90s West Coast-themed “Hall-Mo-Ween” pordy where guests rocked their drippiest Jheri-wigs, Oakland Raiders hats, and chucks while paying homage to Boyz N The Hood and other iconic moments from the west side.

The sequel to last year’s heehaw hootenany, Nelly’s brazy birthday bash brought out Ne-Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Big Tigger and more, for good vibes, gansta music, and a splash of OG gin and juice.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Jordyn Woods delivering heat along with Meagan Good and Ice Spice giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez, Chinese Kitty, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 120 was originally published on bossip.com

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 120 appeared first on Bossip.

Close