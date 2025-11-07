Runoff Election for Atlanta’s District 11 Set for Dec. 2

Source: General / Radio One

Atlanta voters in District 11 will return to the polls on December 2 to decide between Wayne Martin and Nate Jester in a special runoff election. As reported by Fox 5, the seat was vacated by Marci Collier Overstreet following her successful election as City Council president.

Wayne Martin, a Morehouse College graduate and minister, emerged as the top vote-getter in the general election. His campaign focuses on revitalizing Campbellton Road and Southwest Atlanta by attracting businesses and essential services. Martin’s journey from youth homelessness to corporate success has shaped his vision for the district. He has been active in local politics, working on campaigns for prominent Atlanta leaders, but this marks his first run for public office.

“I want to see us reinvest and invest in District 11 in a way that brings jobs, that brings quality healthcare services, that brings quality child care services, that bring amenities, grocery stores, pharmacies, all the things that make communities vibrant,” Martin said. “That is what I want to see happen. That is what I will work for.”

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Nate Jester, a Marine Corps veteran and Harvard Law graduate, also has deep roots in Southwest Atlanta. A Mays High School alumnus, Jester is a real estate attorney who has taken a leave of absence to focus on his campaign. Despite being considered an underdog, Jester emphasizes his commitment to community empowerment and his love for the district.

“When I got into this race, I was told I didn’t have a chance,” Jester said. “I was told I didn’t have the political connections, I didn’t have the money connections, there is no way a young man from this community can do this. And I believe in community power and I said I’m gonna stand up and try it and do what I believe in because I love this community.”

Both candidates bring strong credentials and have raised significant funds—Martin with $260,000 and Jester with $226,000. District 11, which includes neighborhoods along Campbellton Road, Cascade Road, and Ben Hill, is one of Atlanta’s most historic and rapidly evolving areas.

Early voting begins on November 22, and the runoff is expected to be one of the city’s most closely watched local races. The winner will play a pivotal role in shaping the district’s future development and public safety priorities.

Runoff Election for Atlanta’s District 11 Set for Dec. 2 was originally published on majicatl.com