Who’s Still Cookin? This week’s Pick of the Week by Reec goes to T-Pain

Published on November 8, 2025

Segment Title: Still Cookin’: Fresh Music from a Seasoned Hitmaker

“This week, T-Pain reminds everybody he’s still cookin’! He just dropped a brand new video for his single ‘Club Husband’ — a fun spin on ladies lookin’ for a husband while still ‘outside.’ The visuals are clean, creative, and full of laughs — casted right here in Atlanta by Molly World Casting. The video already passed over 3 million views in its debut week, so you know it’s making noise. Check it out and show some love to one of the game’s most seasoned hitmakers — T-Pain!”

