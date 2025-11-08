Who’s Still Cookin? This week’s Pick of the Week by Reec goes to T-Pain

This week Reec Swiney’s pic

Segment Title: Still Cookin’: Fresh Music from a Seasoned Hitmaker

“This week, T-Pain reminds everybody he’s still cookin’! He just dropped a brand new video for his single ‘Club Husband’ — a fun spin on ladies lookin’ for a husband while still ‘outside.’ The visuals are clean, creative, and full of laughs — casted right here in Atlanta by Molly World Casting. The video already passed over 3 million views in its debut week, so you know it’s making noise. Check it out and show some love to one of the game’s most seasoned hitmakers — T-Pain!”

