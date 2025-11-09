Veteran’s Day Freebies

MOST OF THE DEALS ARE VETERAN’S DAY ONLY – CERTAIN TIMES – WITH PROOF OF MILITARY SERVICE

Applebee’s

complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu

Another Broken Egg Cafe

enjoy a complimentary Patriot French Toast topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream — paired with Barista House Blend Coffee — for dine-in guests presenting a valid Military ID.

anotherbrokenegg.com/

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar offers a free classic American meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring your military ID or proof of service.



Bob Evans

a free, farm-fresh meal to all veterans and active-duty military personnel. Available for dine-in only.

restaurantnews.com/bob-evans-veterans-day-free-meal-2025-103025/

Bonefish Grill

The Heroes Discount is a 10% discount for all service members, veterans, and first responders — the offer is good every day of the year, with valid ID.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is offering a free lunch entrée to all veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID.

dineatbuca.com/

Buffalo Wild Wings 10 FREE Boneless Wings and Fries with valid ID. Available dine-in and walk-in at participating locations.

buffalowildwings.com/

California Pizza Kitchen

All veterans and active duty receive a free meal on Veterans Day. dine-in only.

cpk.com/veteransday

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Heroe’s Discount means all service members, veterans, and first responders get 10% off any visit on Veterans Day and every day of the year with valid ID.

Chicken Salad Chick

All veterans and active military receive a free meal with one side and drink. Valid in restaurant or drive thru only. Not valid on online orders or delivery orders. Must show military ID/DD214 to redeem this special offer.

chickensaladchick.freshdesk.com/support/solutions/articles/154000243980-veterans-day-promotion-participating-locations

Chili’s

get a free meal at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items.

qa1.chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day

Chipotle

enjoy any entrée and get a second entrée for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov.11 at restaurants across the U.S. All guests with a valid military ID are eligible

https://www.chipotle.com/

Cicis Pizza free adult buffet for all veterans and active-duty military (dine-in only, valid at all locations).

cicis.com/

Cracker Barrel

Enjoy a free sunrise pancake special this Veterans Day. Valid on 11/11/25, while supplies last. Dine-in only, proof of military service required.

crackerbarrel.com/

Dave & Buster’s

Offering veterans a FREE entrée (up to $20) and FREE $10 Power Card.

The offer was announced on the home page of the website.

Denny’s

enjoy a FREE Original Grand Slam® from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon local time at participating locations nationwide. To redeem this offer, veterans and active-duty military need to present a valid military ID or DD 214.

dennys.com/news/dennys-honors-veterans-free-original-grand-slamr-veterans-day

Dunkin’ Donuts

They haven’t posted about 2025, but each year on Veterans Day, Dunkin’ has usually given a FREE donut to veterans and active military.

Fogo de Chao

FOGO is offering a special deal through Veterans Day Weekend. With a valid military ID, active-duty personnel and veterans will receive 50% off Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals fr themselves, and 10% off Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals for their guests. Valid Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

fogodechao.com/location/new-york/

Freddy’s

a FREE Freddy’s Combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through Dec. 31, 2025.

freddys.com/veterans-day

Golden Corral

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Military Appreciation Night, where we will continue our tradition of honoring our active and former military members. Military Appreciation Night will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. – close. We will once again honor our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal.

goldencorral.com/military-appreciation/

Hard Rock Cafe

They haven’t announced for this year but in previous years they’ve offered a free burger

Hooters

On Nov. 11 all military eat free. Active and retired military can choose one free meal from our special menu.

hooters.com/military-and-veterans/

IHOP

free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo!

ihop.com/en/veterans-day

J. Christopher’s

a free meal on Nov. 11 to all veterans when they show a valid I.D.

jchristophers.com/community/

Krispy Kreme

Usually provides a free doughnut and small coffee. They haven’t announced yet though

Little Caesars

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a free Lunch Combo,

Logan’s Roadhouse

eat free on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

logansroadhouse.com/

O’Charley’s free entrée from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military will also receive a $5 reward card for their next visit.

ocharleys.com/

Olive Garden free entrée from our special menu.

olivegarden.com/

Outback Steakhouse

a free Aussie 3-course meal. Enjoy a starter, choice of select entrée, and dessert when you dine in restaurant on Nov. 10 and 11

outback.com/offers/military-mates

Pilot

a free breakfast sandwich and coffee or lunch item and fountain drink.

businesswire.com/news/home/20251105826392/en/Pilot-Salutes-Military-Community-with-Veterans-Day-Offer-and-the-Call-of-Duty-Endowment-Round-Up-Campaign

Playa Bowls

free bowls for all veterans, active duty and retired military personnel with a valid ID on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at participating locations nationwide.

playabowls.com/

Red Lobster

a FREE Veterans Shrimp & Chips entrée on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. (Taxes and gratuity are not included. Dine-in only).

redlobster.com/

Red Robin

a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger exclusively on Veterans Day for dine-in.

redrobin.com/veterans-day

Shoney’s

eat free from our breakfast fresh food bar this Veterans Day. Valid Tuesday, Nov. 11 from open until 11 a.m.

facebook.com/photo?fbid=1194691039372848&set=a.681502544025036

Sonny’s BBQ

receive a Pork Big Deal on Nov. 11. Verify your status on website and sign up for rewards by Sun. Nov. 9. Only available for one meal per check, for orders placed Tuesday Nov. 11, 2025.

sonnysbbq.com/veterans-day/

Starbucks

enjoy a free tall (12 fl.oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced)

about.starbucks.com/starbucks-commitment-to-the-military-community/

TCBY

is treating all veterans and active military (with valid ID) to their first 6 oz. of froyo FREE Veterans Day 2025.

facebook.com/photo?fbid=1229395145885756&set=a.698354808989795

Texas Roadhouse

free meals

texasroadhouse.com/

CHECK LOCATIONS NEAR YOU FOR PARTICIPATION





