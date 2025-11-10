Listen Live
REGISTER TO WIN: "Wicked: For Good" Advance Screening

Published on November 10, 2025

THIS THANKSGIVING, UNIVERSAL PICTURES PROUDLY PRESENTS THE MAGICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR.  WICKED: FOR GOOD.  WITNESS THE EPIC CONCLUSION NOVEMBER 21ST.  RATED PG.

Register now to win tickets to the Radio One Atlanta advance screening “WICKED: FOR GOOD”.

ATLANTA Screening Details: 

Date: ​Tuesday, November ​18 @ 7:00 PM

Location: Regal Atlantic Station

Please note/as always, RSVPs do NOT guarantee seats at the screening. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity and seating is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. You and your guests must enter the auditorium together.

Click here to watch the official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6COmYeLsz4c

