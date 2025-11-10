15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Listen Live
R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Published on November 10, 2025

Happy black mother and daughter embracing during Thanksgiving lunch at home.

When we reflect on music that represents the holiday season, our favorite Christmas tunes always get most of the attention. Now, many of you may already have “Silent Night” by the Temptations queued up on Spotify, but it’s not really time for that yet, especially at Thanksgiving dinner.

Despite there not being many songs that specifically revolved around Turkey Day, there are several classic tracks that represent gratitude, appreciation, and family that embody the holiday traditions and gatherings that we’ve come to know and love.

So, while you’re in the kitchen helping your parents, aunties and uncles prepare the big feast, chilling with your cousins watching the football game, or catching up, we have compiled a list of soulful R&B tunes to tap your feet to while you’re spending time with the ones you love most.

Here is a list of R&B tracks that resonate with the spirit of Thanksgiving or just something you can groove to that even your pickiest listener in the family will appreciate.

Yamz — Masego & Devin Morrison

Blessings — Chance the Rapper Feat. Jamila Woods

My Love Is Your Love — Whitney Houston

Luther — Kendrick Lamar Feat. SZA

You’re The Best Thing Yet — Anita Baker

Golden — Jill Scott

You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me — Gladys Knight & The Pips

We Are Family — Sister Sledge

Brown Sugar — D’Angelo

Best Friend — Brandy

Dance With My Father — Luther Vandross

Cornbread, Fish & Collard Greens — Anthony Hamilton

Thank You — Boyz II Men

By Your Side — Sade

I’m Blessed — Charlie Wilson

