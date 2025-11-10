Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed & JT Deletes X Account

Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Officially Dismissed As His City Girl Girlfriend JT Deletes Her X Account

Uzi’s lawsuit has been dismissed, while his girlfriend has decided to exit X--at least for now.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s been a whirlwind week for Lil Uzi Vert and JT, but it looks like one major headline might finally be cooling off. A harassment lawsuit against Uzi’s has been dismissed, amid his City Girl girlfriend deactivating her X account.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT at the 2021 BET Awards
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

According to Complex, the former assistant who accused Lil Uzi Vert of harassment and labor violations has officially dismissed her lawsuit. Filed in October 2025, the suit claimed the Philly rapper (born Symere Bysil Woods) subjected her to “unwelcome sexual advances,” extreme work hours, and unpaid expenses. Meanwhile, she was allegedly expected to assist both Uzi and his girlfriend and rapper JT, without additional pay. Roc Nation was also listed as a co-defendant in the filing.

Hollywood Unlocked reports that the former assistant accused Uzi of sending explicit text messages and maintaining a “hostile and inappropriate” work environment. She also alleged she worked exhausting 12-to-39-hour shifts while touring and footing her own work expenses.

On Nov. 6, the plaintiff’s attorney filed a request to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled later, but for now, Uzi and Roc Nation are off the hook.

But as the legal dust settles, attention has shifted to JT, who recently deleted her X (formerly Twitter) account. The move came just as the lawsuit updates broke and after the City Girls alum’s recent online back-and-forth with Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy. According to HotNewHipHop, JT’s account deactivation followed mounting backlash from fans amid the legal headlines and social media drama.

While there’s no official confirmation that JT’s social media exit was related to Uzi’s case, the timing definitely raised eyebrows. Between online feuds, dropped singles, and legal stress, the Florida rapper may just be hitting pause for some peace.

Whether it’s a coincidence or cleanup mode, Uzi and JT have been through the media wringer this week. And with the lawsuit dismissed (for now), we are wondering if the couple can finally enjoy some quiet or if round two is still on the way.

RELATED: JT Opens Up About The City Girls’ Split, Gushes Over Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert & Details Her Dream Proposal—’My Man Knows Me Like A Book’

The post Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Officially Dismissed As His City Girl Girlfriend JT Deletes Her X Account appeared first on Bossip.

Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Officially Dismissed As His City Girl Girlfriend JT Deletes Her X Account was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B

Freed The Wave: 9 Artists Max B Needs To Collab With Now That He’s Home

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

2014 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
Local

Outkast & Portrait Coffee Launch Limited-Edition “Stankonia” Coffee

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close