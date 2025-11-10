13th Annual Turkey Classic 🦃 | Giving Back with Reec & Majic 107.5/97.5!

Listen Live
Published on November 10, 2025

13th Annual Turkey Classic: A Day of Giving, Games, and Community!

Atlanta, GA – The spirit of giving takes center stage at the 13th Annual Turkey Classic, happening Saturday, November 23rd. Doors open at 2:30 PM for an unforgettable day that combines community, entertainment, and generosity.

Families in attendance will receive free turkeys and grocery packages while supplies last — a cherished annual tradition that brings warmth and support to local households during the holiday season.

The event will also feature a celebrity basketball game, drumline showcase, and dance team performances, creating a fun and festive atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

This year’s Turkey Classic is hosted by Reec of Majic 107.5/97.5, alongside Commissioner Marvin Arrington and Councilwoman Kim Schofield, who continue to champion community engagement and service across Metro Atlanta.

The event is powered by Positive American Youth and the Georgia Spartans, with generous support from community sponsors including Stewart Miller Simmons Law Firm, Peach State Health Plan, Atlanta Fibroid Center, Admiration Lodge 25, Cochran Law Firm, Smoothie King, and The Black Golf Club.

Join us for a day of unity, entertainment, and giving — it’s the 13th Annual Turkey Classic, Saturday, November 23rd!
For more information, visit MajicATL.com or PAYUSA.org.

