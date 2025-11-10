Listen Live
President Trump Leaves NFL Game Early After Facing Boos & Middle Fingers, Social Media Joins In

President Trump became the first sitting president in decades to attend a regular season NFL game — but the crowd at the Commanders-Lions matchup made it clear he wasn’t welcome.

Published on November 10, 2025

Washington Commanders And Donald Trump Photo Illustrations
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

President Donald Trump became the first sitting POTUS in some 50 years to attend a regular-season NFL game and was promptly booed so loudly that he left early.

While Cassius cannot confirm that Trump’s early departure from the Washington Commanders vs. the Detroit Lions game was, in fact, because he received a rousing roar of disapproval, we can verify that his attendance at the game was not received well and he’s known to have very thin skin and did leave the game early, according to TMZ.

The President made the trek to Landover, Maryland, to watch the Commanders get thrashed 44-22. As soon as Trump was shown on the Jumbotron, a loud chorus of boos could be heard, and USA Today reports middle fingers were hurled his way as well.

Trump was also booed later after the announcer noted that he would be reading an oath for military family members, which was part of an enlistment ceremony, TMZ Sports reports.

What was really bizarre was Trump’s interview with the broadcast booth. While it’s not unusual to have celebrities speak with the announcers, the conversation is usually steered towards the actual game or football. For 8 minutes, President Trump was allowed to spout lies and give to accomplishments that he’s not made, like claiming that grocery prices are way down, when every indicator shows that they are higher than they’ve ever been without pushback.

Broadcaster Kenny Albert did get the president to talk about his high school football playing days at the New York Military Academy.  

Trump recalled, “I played tight end, but it was not quite football like this. It was a little bit easier. It wasn’t so tough.”

Trump has also been vying for the Commanders to name their new Washington D.C. stadium after him. 

“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told TMZ

As for social media, they’re reveling in the boos. See the reactions below.

President Trump Leaves NFL Game Early After Facing Boos & Middle Fingers, Social Media Joins In was originally published on cassiuslife.com

