Raven-Symoné Separates Bill Cosby's TV Legacy From His Allegations

Raven-Symoné Admits To Separating Bill Cosby’s TV Legacy From His “Horrific” Allegations

The former "Cosby Show" star says that despite his transgressions, he deserves credit for his groundbreaking sitcom.

Published on November 10, 2025

Raven-Symoné was one of the stars of The Cosby Show, coming on the classic sitcom as a child. Now the 39-year-old actress says that she’s grateful for the experience and that, despite Cosby’s transgressions, he should be credited for the standard he set on the groundbreaking show.

Raven says that, along with the show’s positive representation of an affluent Black family, one of the most important things that Cosby did was hire people of color behind the scenes.

“Now it’s mandated but back then—especially on a Black show—it was very important to see yourself not just in front, but behind the camera as well, and Mr. Cosby instilled that in all of us,” Raven said on the Hate to Break It 2 Ya podcast.

“I took it to Disney and I took it to anywhere I went afterwards, even when it wasn’t the norm,” she said. “I was like, ‘No, I have to be able to see myself.’ Because if I don’t ask for it, who will?”

Raven played Cosby’s granddaughter Olivia Kendall on the NBC sitcom from 1984 to 1992. She went on to Disney stardom on That’s So Raven which ran from 2003 to 2007 and its spinoff, Raven’s Home, which started in 2017 and ended in 2023.

Despite her support for the example Cosby set on his show, she acknowledges that his actions are indefensible. Over 60 women have alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted them. Cosby was convicted of the rape of former Temple University athlete Andrea Constand in 2018 and sentenced to a decade in jail. A judge overturned that verdict in 2021, setting Cosby free from prison.

The 88-year-old has lived a quiet life ever since his release.

“Separate the creator from the creation. And that’s just where I live,” Raven said. “The creation changed America. Changed television. He has been accused of some horrific things. That does not excuse, but that’s his personal [life]. So personally, keep that there, and then business-wise, know what he did there as well. Both can live.”

